Man who was sleeping on a sofa also assaulted policemen when asked to leave

Dubai: A visitor to Dubai stripped himself naked after police asked him to leave a hotel over several complaints that he was annoying hotel employees and guests.

According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the 63-year-old visitor from Switzerland was sleeping on a sofa in the hotel’s lobby when officers asked him to wake up and leave the place.

He asked officers to let him sleep. He got angry when they refused and started taking off his clothes, keeping the underwear on when the officers told him that they will take him to the police station.

A 44-year-old policeman responded to a call from the hotel in the Refaa area in May this year saying the defendant was causing problems. “I found him sleeping on the sofa in the lobby. I woke him up and he asked me to leave him claiming he is tired. I told him if he refused to leave the place, then I would take him to the police station. At this, he yelled and took off his clothes, staying in his underwear,” said the policeman in official records.

The officer asked him to put his clothes on but the defendant refused. The officer then called his director, who asked him to bring the defendant to the station. “I tried to restrain him but he resisted arrest. He knocked himself on the ground and I went down with him as I was holding him,” added the policeman.

The defendant insulted the policeman who put him in the police patrol with assistance from a second patrol officer. “He threw himself on the patrol vehicle, and his head hit the car, injuring himself. His head started bleeding. We called for an ambulance to treat him on site.”

The defendant managed to escape and run inside the hotel but officers caught up with him.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assaulting and insulting policemen on duty.

He was additionally charged with causing damages to the police patrol.