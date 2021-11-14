Abu Dhabi: Driving under the influence is a crime in the UAE, and violators will be imprisoned, the UAE Public Prosecution has reiterated.
The penalty for drunk driving and driving under the influence could also include a fine of at least Dh20,000.
“According to Article 49, Item 6 of the Federal Law No 21 of 1995 concerning traffic, and the amendments thereof, whoever drives a vehicle, or attempts to drive a vehicle, on the road while being under the influence of alcoholic drinks, narcotics or the like, shall be sentenced to imprisonment, and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh20,000,” the Public Prosecution said on social media..