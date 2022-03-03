Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has arrested three Asians for transporting 38 kilograms of crystal meth concealed in fish guts.
The men were apprehended in a planned follow-up and coordination operation by Abu Dhabi Police narcotics officials, the Police said in a statement on Thursday
Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri, director of the Abu Dhabi Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate, said the department was able to decipher the method of concealment used by the suspects to transport the drugs. The arrest was then planned with the Federal Drug Prosecution.
Major anti-narcotics operation
According to the official, the suspects were surprised when caught, and Al Dhaheri said they had not expected their method of concealment to be discovered. The official explained that the arrest is part of a major operation by Abu Dhabi Police to apprehend all drug traffickers currently promoting the illegal substance on WhatsApp.
Deterrent law
Al Dhaheri added that the new anti-drug law implemented in the UAE at the beginning of the year is playing a major role in deterring drug trafficking. The law implements stricter punishments for drug traffickers and repeat offenders, while offering rehabilitation as an option for first-time drug addicts.