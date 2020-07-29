Dubai: Dubai Police arrested the ring leader of notorious ‘Colin Gunn’ gang, wanted in the UK for trading in illegal drugs and weapons, an official said on Wednesday.
Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, said that UAE received a red warrant from the Interpol to arrest Craig Martin, a British national who was jailed for life by UK authorities over series of crimes related to illegal drugs and weapons trade.
The Colin Gunn’s leader was under intensive monitoring by Dubai Police for several days before he was arrested in his car when he left his home.
According to Dubai Police, the suspect has a criminal record in his home country since he was 16-year old and he went to prison several times after armed robberies on jewelry shop in Birmingham resulted the death of the shop owner.