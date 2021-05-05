Ajman: The Ajman Public Prosecution has referred the case of a 38-year-old man accused of premeditated murder of his wife and two daughters to the Ajman Shariah Court, Criminal Department.
The man has been accused of murdering his wife, 32, and two daughters, aged 16 and 13, with a hammer in their house. He is also accused of using a piece of cloth to suffoctae them.
Public Prosecution’s investigations have revealed that when referring to the surveillance cameras in the residential tower, the accused was seen going out at dawn carrying suitcases, walking quickly, stopping a taxi and leaving the area.
The Ajman Police had sought the help of Interpol to track down the suspect.
The incident occurred on December 2109 following which Ajman Police launched an investigation into the triple murder.
Forensic examinations discovered that all three died as a result of being strangled by a piece of cloth at least 12 hours prior to being found at 4pm on Friday. They also showed signs of assault.
The man had fled the country after the murders, but not before dropping his seven-year-old son off at his grandmother’s house.
The grandmother - who lives in Abu Dhabi - had alerted the police after becoming concerned for the welfare of her daughter and granddaughters when no one at the flat answered the door or responded to calls.