Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to pay a fine of Dh20,000 for illegal getting money from a victim in a social media account verification scam.
The court also ordered the accused to return Dh61,750 which he had taken from the victim promising social media account verification.
According to the court case details, the accused was charged after it was proved in the court that he had taken the above mentioned amount from the victim by claiming that he had helped another user to ‘verify’ his social media account.
The victim filed a lawsuit against the accused in the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, demanding that the recovery of the fraudentaly taken amount and a compensation of Dh10,000.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court ordered the accused to return the full amount and imposed a fine of Dh5,000.
However, a criminal case was filed against the accused after he failed to comply with the court orders and did not return the amount as ordered by the court.
The court then ordered him to pay a fine of Dh20,000 and return Dhof 61,750 to victim.