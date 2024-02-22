Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has cautioned the public about the perils of electronic fraud.
With the advent of the information revolution, electronic fraud presents a considerable menace to individuals and their data security.
Col. Hamad Al Awadhi, Director of the Department of Media and Public Relations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said heightened awareness about safe digital practices across various platforms is imperative to mitigate these risks.
As part of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to rollout widespread awareness to enhance security and safety, the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police represented by the Department of Media and Public Relations department launched an awareness campaign to combat “electronic fraud.”
Quick tips:
To protect members of society from falling victim to electronic fraud, the campaign offers the following tips:
- Do not answer suspicious or unknown calls,
- Avoid opening suspicious e-mails,
- Do not respond to cold calls requesting banking information,
- Never fall for any ruse that offers financial prize, or discounts on goods through websites,
- Never trust e-mails that contain warnings or call for communication through fake websites, employment, or fake offers,
- Never share personal information, credit card numbers, and bank account numbers,
- Ensure the safety and credibility of online sites you visit, and
- Change and update passwords for all accounts periodically.
If you suspect being exposed to e-fraud:
In the event of exposure to electronic fraud, the user must not yield to any threat or make any concessions to the fraudster, and immediately report the matter to the bank that is dealing with him.
More importantly, inform the police to take the necessary security and legal measures against the fraudsters.
How to report electronic fraud in the UAE.