Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance has sentenced an accused to six months in prison followed by deportation for committing forgery in an electronic document related to subscription contracts for phone service cards. The forged data was also found to have been erased.
The Public Prosecution charged the accused of Asian nationality, along with seven others who had previously been given a similar sentence, with committing forgery in an electronic document. The subscription contracts for phone service cards had been forged by obtaining the victims’ identity cards and names through fraud.
Using a data reader device, the victims’ data had been entered into the contracts on the electronic system. An electronic signature (fingerprint) that was attributed to the victims without their knowledge was also detected.
The list of accusations against the eight defendants includes the use of valid official documents in the victims’ names, making unlawful use of them, and submitting forged electronic documents to the competent authority.
They also denied the forged data contained in the documents, all while knowing that it was forged.
The indictment against the defendants includes crimes of forgery and fraud, all with the aim of obtaining and subscribing to telecommunications services illegally. They exploited the telecommunications service and made phone calls using telephone cards in an unlawful manner.