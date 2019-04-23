Incident between an Egyptian and a Filipina occurred in September last year

Dubai: A 23-year-old Egyptian man has gone on trial accused of raping a woman as she slept inside a shared villa, Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

In September of last year, the 35-year-old Filipina went to sleep in her room in Al Bada’a, Bur Dubai, but woke up when she felt someone next to her.

“I was in a neighbouring villa celebrating with relatives and came back to my place at 4:30am and slept,” said the victim. “I then felt someone having sex with me while I was asleep and when I opened my eyes he escaped.

“I followed him outside the room to the villa’s yard and saw three men, then I told them what happened.”

The victim saw the man pass in front of her, but waited until her husband came home from work before reporting the incident at Bur Dubai police station.

“A police patrol took us to the villa and arrested the suspect,” she added.

Tests confirmed the defendant had indeed had sex with the woman.

Dubai Public Prosecution said that the defendant was living in the same villa and entered the victim’s room and waited until she fell asleep before raping her.

The defendant was charged with rape in a court session held behind closed doors.