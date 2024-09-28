Paris: Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Saturday said it was targeted in a cyberattack that affected part of its systems for delivering news to clients.

After the attack was detected on Friday, "AFP's technical teams are working on the incident with the support of the French National Agency for IT Systems Security (ANSSI)," AFP said in a statement.

While the wire service is "currently working to analyse and deal with this incident," it assured clients that "AFP's newsroom and all its services continue to provide news coverage across the world."