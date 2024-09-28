Dubai: Oman is set to experience a spell of unsettled weather from Sunday, September 29, to Tuesday, October 1, due to an upper-air low-pressure system, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center has forecasted potential cloud formation, rainfall, and thunderstorms across various parts of the country, particularly affecting its coastal and mountainous regions.

Starting Sunday, the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates, along with the Al Hajar Mountains and adjacent areas, are expected to see cloud advection and rain of varying intensity.

These conditions are likely to spread to the coastal regions along the Oman Sea, where isolated rainfall and sporadic thunderstorms are anticipated.

The CAA has predicted rainfall amounts ranging from 10 to 30 millimeters on Sunday and Monday, conditions that may prompt the flow of wadis. Additionally, fresh downdraft winds ranging from 15 to 35 knots (28–65 km/h) could lead to the movement of loose objects and reduce horizontal visibility, stirring dust storms across the affected areas.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution as sea conditions are expected to be moderate, with wave heights reaching up to 2.25 meters along the coasts of the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea.

By Tuesday, October 1, while the intensity of the storm is expected to wane slightly, rainfall between 5 and 15 mm remains possible. Strong winds and limited visibility will continue to pose concerns throughout the impacted regions.