“Finding amicable solutions can maintain relations between disputers. Sharjah Police is working on different initiatives for the benefit of community members,” he said.

The initiative, in its 14th year, has achieved its objectives of protecting the rights of institutions and individuals, enabling them to uphold their rights amicably without the need to refer such financial cases to the courts.

Called “Reconciliation is the best way”, the initiative contributes to maintaining social relations between conflicting parties before referring them to the Public Prosecution.

The Director of the Comprehensive Police Centres emphasised that the General Command of Sharjah Police places great importance on enhancing its social role by launching and implementing activities that align with the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Government of the UAE. This aims to create solutions that strengthen the bonds among members of the community and protect families.