Dubai: A Dubai visitor has been accused of possessing and trying to smuggling 6.1kg of Marijuana into the country.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 32-year-old Indian visitor tried to smuggle in the drugs after concealing them in a box in his luggage.
A Dubai Customs inspector testified that in January this year, officers suspected a box belonging to the defendant at Dubai International Airport. “We summoned the defendant to search the box in his presence. We found six plastic bags in it containing marijuana,” said the Emirati official on record. “I asked him about the substance, but he denied any knowledge of it,” the official said. The man was then arrested and handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Department of Dubai Police.
Read more
- Traffic delays follow accidents on major Dubai roads
- Abu Dhabi launches unified digital service for disbursement of deposits before courts
- Video: RTA opens 570-metre-long bridge comprising three lanes on Al Khaleej Street towards Bur Dubai
- COVID-19: Abu Dhabi to provide free booster doses of Sinopharm vaccine
A urine test conducted on the defendant returned a negative result.
A verdict is expected on June 22. The defendant remains in police custody until then.