Youssef Saeed Al Abri launched the second phase of the ‘Deposit Digital Disbursement’ project. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), launched the second phase of the ‘Deposit Digital Disbursement’ project, enabling an integrated automatic and electronic disbursement of deposits by making the relevant service available via the ADJD’s website. The deposits can be made after obtaining the necessary approvals from the court or the competent prosecution office and then transferring the amounts directly to the bank to complete the process of disbursing court users’ dues in a simple manner.

Al Abri said the digital deposit disbursement project is an important technical process as it supports the overall development plan and digital transformation initiated by ADJD, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to harness modern technical capabilities to ensure that services are provided with the required speed, especially those related to the disbursement of deposits and dues.

Linking ADJD systems with ADIB servers

He stated that the importance of the second phase of the project — and in continuation of the milestones already achieved in the first phase by linking the ADJD systems with the servers of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) — is marked by the development of a unified digital service allowing the application for disbursement of deposits of all kinds before courts and public prosecution offices through the website and linking the same to the deposits system. Disbursement requests from court users to the relevant courts or prosecution offices are first submitted for review and approval before the money is transferred directly to the bank.

Al Abri stressed that this step facilitates the access and use of the service request by consolidating deposit disbursement requests, whether before courts or public prosecutor’s offices, into a single service, which facilitates the speedy completion of transactions and payment of court users’ fees, ensures the effective and efficient processing of disbursement procedures, the accuracy of reports and statistics, and saves time and effort for all parties as well as for employees.

Immediate notifications