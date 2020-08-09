Friends arrested after they help man in abducting the woman who had walked out on him

Dubai: A Dubai man who fell in love with his countrywoman, ordered his friends to kidnap her and bring her to him.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard the case on Sunday when five Bangladeshi men appeared in the courtroom facing kidnap charges.

The 24-year-old Bangladeshi woman testified that she had dumped her countryman after having an affair with him. The man then asked his friends to kidnap her from the Ras Al Khor area in June 2020.

“I was kidnapped by him and others who dragged me to a taxi at 6pm. He kidnapped me to force me into staying with him as we had a romantic relationship,” said the woman on record.

The defendant, who is still at large, muzzled her to prevent her from screaming, but she was smart enough to drop her bag and phone on the ground before being dragged inside the taxi.

An Indian couple jogging in the area witnessed the kidnapping and found the woman’s phone lying behind and alerted Dubai Police. The taxi was identified by Dubai Police, who came to rescue the victim from a house in the Al Nahda area of Dubai.

Dubai Public Prosecution has also charged the woman with practising prostitution and having an illicit affair with the absconding defendant.

“Five of the defendants who were arrested admitted to the kidnap charge. They claimed that the absconding defendant had asked them to bring the woman to him,” said a policeman on record.

The victim said she was angry and left the home of the defendant when she discovered that he was already married and had children.