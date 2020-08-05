Dubai: An Indian woman and her husband have been accused of embezzling Dh1.1 million from a life insurance company in a case of fraud.
During a session at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday, the 33-year-old Indian woman, an insurance consultant, was charged with embezzling money from 43 cheques issued to beneficiaries with help from her Indian husband.
The scam was unearthed when beneficiaries logged complaints with the company about them never receiving their life insurance cheques.
Records revealed that the woman had been entrusted with cashing the cheques between January and May 2017. Instead of depositing the amounts into the clients’ bank accounts, she deposited them in her and her husband’s bank accounts.
The lawyer of the insurance company testified that the Indian woman received the cheques in cash and her husband helped her in withdrawing some cheques for her benefit.
“The cheques were issued against cash for the holders and they used this to embezzle the money for their benefit. During internal investigation, she admitted to the embezzlement and promised to return it to clients,” the Sudanese lawyer said in official records.
An audit company estimated the embezzlement at Dh1.1 million.
According to official records, only a sum of Dh417,000.
The woman was charged with embezzlement while her 36-year-old husband was charged with criminal abetting.
The case was heard behind closed doors on Tuesday.
The next hearing will be on August 18.