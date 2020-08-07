A mobile station of Sharjah Police. A Crime Prevention Team has been doing the rounds of the emirate to zero in on suspects and bring down the crime rate. Image Credit: Sharjah Police/ Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: The recently-launched scheme of mobile police stations in Sharjah is showing early signs of success.

Colonel Humaid Al Jalaf, director of Al Dhaid Police Station and director of the Mobile Police Station in Al Raq, said ever since the project was launched June 10, the Al Raq area in the Central Region of Sharjah has not recorded any serious crimes.

The earlier mobile police station in Al Nahda is also proving to be a huge success as the police could act swiftly on complaints, and even solve disputes amicably.

Colonel Al Jalaf said the 24-hour station, launched under the Safe Neighbourhoods initiative, can be accessed by dialling 06-5944999.

He said traffic patrols have also been deployed in the Al Raq area to enhance security with cameras being connected with the police operation room. A ‘Crime Preventive Team’ has also been doing the rounds to zero in on suspects and bring the crime rate down.

Responding to residents' call

The police station in Al Raq was set up area after a telephone call from a local resident, who found it difficult to get police services, to the Sharjah Broadcasting Programme. The person pointed out that the residents in the locality needed to approach Al Dhaid Police station, located around 20km away, in order to get any police service or lodge complaints.

Sharjah police responded immediately to the resident’s call. Major-General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, ordered the setting up of the mobile police station in the Al Raq area until a permanent police base is built.

Major General Al Shamsi stressed that such initiatives launched by the leadership come within the ambit of the National Agenda 2021 and government accelerators programme approved by the Ministry of Interior. The aim is to combat serious crimes, reduce the number of deaths due to traffic accidents, increase the sense of safety and security within communities, boost the reliability index of police services, ensure quick response in emergencies and make Sharjah the safest city in the world.

He stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to enhance security and stability, and to keep pace with the urban and demographic expansion through reaching its services to all areas of the emirate.

Activities

Col. Al Jalaf said the mobile police are geared to monitor suspicious activities in the area and act upon them as necessary. Police have dealt with several cases. Many of them have been resolved and legal action initiated where necessary.