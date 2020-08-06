The Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A blacksmith in Dubai has been accused of inappropriately touching an eight-year-old girl while she was playing in her home’s garden.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that the 33-year-old Pakistani defendant abused the girl twice inside her parents’ residence at the Al Muraqabbat area in March this year.

The girl’s mother testified that they rented a room and a kitchen in a house, which the family shared with others. The defendant was also staying at the same place.

On the day of the incident, her daughter went to the kitchen to eat but was followed by the defendant. “I followed them into the kitchen, upon which he apologised and left. He was under the influence of alcohol. My daughter looked disturbed but claimed he did nothing to her. She left without eating her food,” the 35-year-old Pakistani mother said.

She questioned her daughter again after 30 minutes. The girl then told her mother that the man had touched her body and told her not to alert her parents. “She told me the defendant touched her body one day before this incident while she was playing in the garden.”

Police action

Dubai Police was alerted and arrested the defendant.

A policeman testified that he went to speak with the defendant who was pretend that he was sleeping inside his room. “I asked him to come with me and he refused. He was under the influence of alcohol and I took him to the police station,” said the policeman in records.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the girl and illegally consume alcohol.