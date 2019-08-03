The accused, who had pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: An Emirati man was sentenced to three months in jail for threatening to kill his former wife and damaging furniture at her apartment over a dispute, the Dubai Court of First Instance has ruled.

The 44-year-old Emirati woman claimed that her 26-year-old former husband divorced her in May 2019. She was at her apartment in Mirdif when he called her asking for his ATM card.

When she asked him to come and collect the card, he visited her apartment at 5am.

“I asked him to look for the card in his belongings. After a heated argument, I told him to take all his belongings or I will send them to his mother’s house in Ajman. He was angry and started damaging the furniture. He brought a kitchen knife and put the blade near my face threatening to kill me,” said the woman in records.

The defendant set ablaze a garbage bin, following which the fire alarm went off and the security guard came to check what was wrong.

While the defendant fled the apartment, the woman informed Al Rashidiya police station.

During interrogation, the defendant admitted to threatening the woman and damaging her property.