Dubai: The wish of two siblings to wear the Dubai Police uniform was fulfilled by the force today, with the dup even being given a ride in one of Dubai Police’s luxury police patrols.
Thre gesture is part of the ‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’ initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.
Aosha and Hamad Ahmad Al Mulla’s family had sent a message through ‘Dubai Police Leaders at Your Service’ via Dubai Police smart App, and expressed their two children’s desire to live the experience of a police officers and ride in one of Dubai Police’ supercars.
The Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, in collaboration with Hamleys, responded to the family’s request and paid Aosha and Hamad a visit, gifted them a police uniform, and gave them a ride in a luxury police patrol. The two siblings also enjoyed a dog show performed by the Security Inspection Department (K9 unit).
Butti Ahmed Bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai, stressed that the ‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’ Initiative comes within Dubai Police’s keenness to enhance security and safety and instill happiness among community members.
Aosh and Ahmad’s family expressed their gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for they have fulfilled their children’s wishes.