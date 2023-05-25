Dubai: Dubai Police have revealed details of the arrest of eight Israeli nationals who are suspected of killing another Israeli national.

Within less than 24 hours, Dubai Police apprehended all eight individuals involved in a fatal assault of a 33-year-old man of the same nationality, Ghassan Shamsyeh. The fatal assault stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two families.

Dubai Police identified, located, and arrested two of the main suspects within a record time of three hours from the time of the incident.

The eight suspects involved in the assault had arrived from a European country for tourism and shopping. They were strolling in the Business Bay area in Dubai when they encountered the victim in a cafe, leading to a confrontation and a mutual assault that eventually resulted in the death of the victim due to the use of a sharp tool.

Smart technologies

Police reported that the perpetrators fled from the scene. However, as soon as the General Department of Criminal Investigations received the report from the Command and Control Centre, they mobilised specialised detective teams, who aided with state-of-the-art smart technologies at the Criminal Data Analysis Centre, identified location and arrested two of the main suspects within three hours from the time of the incident.

Police confirmed that they arrested the remaining suspects and closed the case within 24 hours and referred it to the public prosecution for legal action against those involved.

Police further explained that the suspects and the victim had a family dispute back in their country, which had resulted in the murder of a 24-year-old young man on the May 6. Dubai Police added that the incident in Dubai is an implication of this family dispute.

Highest levels of safety