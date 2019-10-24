Defendant still at large and wife on trial for criminal abetting

Dubai: A bank employee accused of embezzling more than Dh5 million to his wife’s bank account, allegedly fled the country and left his wife to face the authorities, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

The Pakistani defendant, who was a manager of property projects’ accounts in a local Dubai bank, allegedly took advantage of his position to forge documents and manipulate the amounts of cash in those accounts to embezzle Dh5.2 million between February 2011 to July 2017.

The defendant is accused of transferring money to different accounts, including his wife’s, in several local banks before withdrawing the money for his own benefit.

It is not yet clear how the scam was discovered but Dubai Police arrested the man’s wife.

Dubai Public prosecution charged the defendant, who is still at large, with forgery, embezzling Dh5.2 million and money laundering.

Prosecutors said that the man’s wife was allegedly withdrawing the money via an ATM and issuing cheques to her husband to transfer the money.

His wife was charged with criminal abetting and money laundering.

The man’s wife denied the charges in court.

“I don’t know anything about that, my husband was doing everything and didn’t tell me what he had done,” she told the judge.