Dubai: A man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for physically assaulting a Dubai resident and amputating his palm after a fight over buying a dog.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the victim had offered to sell his dog for Dh100. The defendant drove to his place at a residential area in Al Barsha to buy the dog, but the victim retracted, claiming that his daughter no longer wanted to sell the dog. Following a heated argument, the victim attacked the defendant with a knife and injured him in the shoulder and chest. The defendant then went to his car and brought a sword and brutally attacked the victim. A medical report confirmed that the victim had sustained severe injuries in different parts of his body, had a fractured skull and his palm was amputated.
The Dubai Police Command Room received an emergency call about the assault, following which, the defendant was arrested and the victim was transferred to hospital for treatment.
History of physical assaults
“The eyewitness told me that the victim and the defendant had an argument over selling a dog. He saw the victim carrying a small knife and stabbing the defendant. He then went to his car, brought a [bigger] knife and amputated the victim’s palm,” said a policeman on record. “The defendant escaped, but we arrested him from his villa,” the policeman added.
The defendant admitted to attacking the victim and amputating his palm, claiming that he did so in self-defence.
According to records, the defendant had a history of physical assaults and had attacked a person with knives and swords back in 2014.
The defendant was found guilty by the judges who said on record that he wasn’t defending himself as he went to his car and returned with a sword for the purpose of assault.
The seven-year jail term verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.