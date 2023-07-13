Off-plan buy find property bought not registered under his name but under the name of another buyer. Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

A questioner from Dubai asks: A year ago, I bought a real estate off-plan from one of the developers. According to the purchase contract, delivery is after two years, and I paid approximately 50 per cent of the value of the property, and I was committed to making all payments according to the said contract. However, it has now become clear to me that the property is not registered under my name but under the name of another buyer. My question: what is the appropriate action to take against this developer, and can he be forced to register the property in my name, and am I legally entitled to claim compensation? Please advise.

To answer this question, I would advise the questioner that: You have to file a complaint against him in the Land Department to register the property amicably under your name in the initial register in which, according to this registration, a certificate is issued proving the purchase process.