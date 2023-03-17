Manager accountable for company's losses?

Question:

I am a partner in a limited liability company (LLC) and I own 20% of the capital. Currently, the company is exposed to losses, and the company’s manager does not recognise these losses, and asks the partners to increase the capital to save the company, but all the partners refuse to increase the capital. My question: What is the legal action that must be taken in order to liquidate the company? Can the manager be held accountable for the losses incurred by the company? Please advise

Answer:

(1) As per Article 314, 316, 320 and 322 of the Companies Federal Law No. 32 of 2021, unless the Memorandum of Association or Statute of the Company provides for the method of liquidation or the partners agree otherwise upon the dissolution of the Company, the provisions of this Decree-Law shall apply to the liquidation of the Company. The liquidation shall be conducted by one or more liquidators appointed by the partners or under a decision by the general assembly or whomever is acting on its behalf, provided that the liquidator is not an auditor of the Company currently or has already audited its accounts within (5) five years preceding the appointment.

If liquidation is based on a judgment, the competent court shall point out the method of liquidation and appoint the liquidator. In all cases, the task of the liquidator shall not be terminated by the partners’ death, declaration of bankruptcy, insolvency, or interdiction order, even if the liquidator is appointed by the partners.

The liquidator shall, forthwith upon his appointment, prepare an inventory of all the assets and liabilities of the Company. The managers or the chairman of the board shall provide the liquidator with the books, documents, and accounts of the Company.

The liquidator shall undertake any measure required to maintain the assets and rights of the Company and collect the debts of the Company from third parties and shall deposit the amounts collected in a bank for the account of the Company under liquidation forthwith upon such collection. However, the liquidator may not claim the partners to pay the balance value of their shares except as required for the liquidation process and provided that the partners are treated equally.