Dubai: Dubai taxis are now being used to deliver online shopping orders including food and groceries at your doorsteps.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has teamed up with Dubai-based companies that have online shopping platforms to deliver orders to the public through Dubai Taxi vehicles and the franchised taxis. The initiative responds to the growing demand from UAE consumers for online shopping during the current period as residents are advised to stay home to prevent coronavirus spread. The service is all the more important as restaurants are also only allowed to deliver food while residents have been told to come out of homes only if it is absolutely necessary.

RTA said Union Coop Society and Emirates Post are among the first entities it has partnered with to offer this service. The initiative is in line with RTA’s efforts to reduce the pressure on delivery services offered by online shopping platforms and ensures the public are able to receive their orders on time, announced the Dubai Media Office.

RTA further said it has taken all precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and drivers through contactless collection and delivery of orders.

The service is aligned with the UAE leadership’s directives to people to stay at home, practice social distancing and follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19). RTA is seeking to broaden the scope of the initiative to cover all online shopping companies.