A man wearing a protective mask walks past a clothing shop in Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE, in a press briefing on Monday, released a revised list of fines for those who violate COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

Dh50,000: Fines for those not who don't abide by closure of schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools. Dh50,000 fine also applies to those not abiding by opening and closing times of restaurants, parks, malls etc

Dh10,000: Fines for individuals who have or had COVID-19 and refuse to download app used for COVID-19 tracing

Dh20,000: Fines for individuals who have or had COVID-19 and try to tamper with tracking device or app installed by authorities

Dh20,000: Not placing thermal cameras where required

Having a party or gathering: Dh10,000 for host, Dh5,000 for each attendee

In cars, more than three people travelling, no masks: Dh3,000

Not wearing masks at work, offices: Dh5,000 for company, Dh500 for employee

Dh3,000: Company failing to maintain 30 per cent limit on workforce at office

Not maintaing social distancing at work or other places such as shops or restaurants: Dh3,000 per person involved and Dh5,000 for institutions

Dh5,000: Shops that operate beyond permitted times

Dh5,000: Refusing to do a COVID-19 test

Dh1,000: Refusing to redo a COVID-19 test after two weeks

Dh3,000: Violating restrictions during sterilisation period

Private tutors violating current rules: Dh30,000 and Dh20,000 for whoever hosts the tutor

Moving workers between emirates: Dh10,000 fines for company and the vehicle will be confiscated.

Legal consultant Salem Al Zaabi, acting Chairman of the Public Prosecution for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster, added on Monday that those who fail to comply with home and health quarantine will be fined Dh50,000.

Authorities in the UAE announced on Monday that from Ramadan 27, sterilisation would start at 8pm, ending at 6am. There will also be changes in mall and shop timings accordingly.

The offender will be referred to the Public Prosecution in case of repeated violations and/or non-compliance with the quarantine instructions for the second time. He or she will be submitted to criminal trial, and is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 6 months, and a fine of not less than Dh100,000, or one of these two penalties.