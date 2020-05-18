Abu Dhabi: The UAE, in a press briefing on Monday, released a revised list of fines for those who violate COVID-19 rules and restrictions.
- Dh50,000: Fines for those not who don't abide by closure of schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools. Dh50,000 fine also applies to those not abiding by opening and closing times of restaurants, parks, malls etc
- Dh10,000: Fines for individuals who have or had COVID-19 and refuse to download app used for COVID-19 tracing
- Dh20,000: Fines for individuals who have or had COVID-19 and try to tamper with tracking device or app installed by authorities
- Dh20,000: Not placing thermal cameras where required
- Having a party or gathering: Dh10,000 for host, Dh5,000 for each attendee
- In cars, more than three people travelling, no masks: Dh3,000
- Not wearing masks at work, offices: Dh5,000 for company, Dh500 for employee
- Dh3,000: Company failing to maintain 30 per cent limit on workforce at office
- Not maintaing social distancing at work or other places such as shops or restaurants: Dh3,000 per person involved and Dh5,000 for institutions
- Dh5,000: Shops that operate beyond permitted times
- Dh5,000: Refusing to do a COVID-19 test
- Dh1,000: Refusing to redo a COVID-19 test after two weeks
- Dh3,000: Violating restrictions during sterilisation period
- Private tutors violating current rules: Dh30,000 and Dh20,000 for whoever hosts the tutor
- Moving workers between emirates: Dh10,000 fines for company and the vehicle will be confiscated.
Legal consultant Salem Al Zaabi, acting Chairman of the Public Prosecution for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster, added on Monday that those who fail to comply with home and health quarantine will be fined Dh50,000.
Authorities in the UAE announced on Monday that from Ramadan 27, sterilisation would start at 8pm, ending at 6am. There will also be changes in mall and shop timings accordingly.
The offender will be referred to the Public Prosecution in case of repeated violations and/or non-compliance with the quarantine instructions for the second time. He or she will be submitted to criminal trial, and is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 6 months, and a fine of not less than Dh100,000, or one of these two penalties.
