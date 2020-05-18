Dubai Municipality staff sterilise the streets of the city. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced that sterilisation measures will be done from 8pm to 6am starting from Ramadan 27, as per the Islamic calendar. This falls on May 20.

Eid is set to start on either May 22 or 23, based on moon-sighting. The renewed restrictions will also cover the Eid break based on Monday's briefing.

Authorities also said malls and shopping centres would be open from 9am to 7pm as part of the changes.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will be allowed to open for 24 hours. Butchers and vegetable stores can sell wares from 6am to 8pm.