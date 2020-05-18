1 of 20
Luminously Blue - Sunrise in Sharjah
Image Credit: sa_pixcs on Instagram/Gulf News reader
Peacefulness and calmness in the UAE
Image Credit: Qavi Ansari/Gulf News reader
Beautiful horizon in the UAE
Image Credit: Qavi Ansari/Gulf News reader
Sunset at Burj Al Arab Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Eastern Mangrove Corniche in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Abdul Wahab Majeed/Gulf News reader
Dubai Jumeirah Beach Residences at night
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Dhow cruise Dubai taken in January 2020
Image Credit: Hardeep Singh/Gulf News reader
Deira fish market
Image Credit: Biju Karthikeyan/Gulf News reader
Dubai creek side
Image Credit: Biju Karthikeyan/Gulf News reader
A dhow in Al Mamzar beach
Image Credit: Mujeeb Rahiman Nariyampully/Gulf News reader
Sunset at the Business Bay Bridge in Dubai
Image Credit: Tiberiu Losub/Gulf News reader
Dubai creek side
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
Family enjoying boat ride during sunset at riverland, Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Jumeirah Beach sunset
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
The Rising of Hope - Sunrise at Corniche in Fujairah
Image Credit: Rose Bolanos/Gulf News reader
Quiet beach in Jumeirah Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
My little drive to Kite Beach Dubai
Image Credit: Maggie Naidoo/Gulf News reader
Evening time in Al Qudra Dubai
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Beautiful Hatta Dam Lake scenery
Image Credit: Sampath Shetty/Gulf News reader
Beautiful Sharjah corniche
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader