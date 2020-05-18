1 of 7
Seventy parks reopened in Dubai on Monday after over four weeks of closures due to coronavirus precautions. Monday was the second in a three-phase approach to safely reopening after parks were first closed on March 15.
The first phase (May 12-18) will include the opening of the external tracks and family squares, as the external tracks were opened in Zabeel, Al Safa, Al Barsha South, Al Sufouh, Al Mankhool, Al Liseily, Nad Al Sheba-2 parks, as well as Nad Al Sheba-4 Park, Al Worood in Nad Al Sheba-4, Al Twar 2 and 3 parks, and the Mosque Park, in addition to Al Mizhar-1, 2 and 4, Al Qusais 2 and 3, Nadd Al Hamr and the Al Warqaa-2 parks. The first phase also includes the opening of 72 family squares.
The second phase will start on May 18th and includes the opening of 70 parks, which include neighbourhood parks and pond parks as well as the Miracle Cave and the Glasshouse in Quranic Park, in addition to new yards of Maintenance Department in 34 locations that were ready but have not been handed over.
The third phase that begins on the 25th of this month includes the Mushrif, Al Mamzar, Al Khor, Zabeel and Al Safa park. At this phase there will be complete readiness at the highest level for the rescue team and the operational plan.
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said that Dubai Municipality has decided to restart public parks and recreational facilities in Dubai through gradual and successive stages, with careful monitoring and follow-up of developments.
Al Hajri said the park services will be restored in cooperation and coordination with the Municipality’s partners and stakeholders and the relevant authorities after studying the relevant data and new developments regarding coronavirus as well as the instructions and decisions of Dubai Health Authority and the Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.
Benefits he phased implementation of the flexible operation are: "the ability to continuously measure and assess the situation, the ability to follow-up, control and rapidly respond to changes, the application of preventive requirements and measures before restarting, along with the sustainability of the gains from each stage, and the ability to achieve the levels of happiness of visitors, citizens and residents, and reducing the risk levels of infection from the sudden and heavy operation of parks and recreational facilities."
