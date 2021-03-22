Abu Dhabi Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi updated its ‘Green List’ list of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list announced on Monday, March 22. The list includes 12 different places.

Compared to the previous Green List, the new list includes leaves out Kazakhstan.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The destinations on the updated Green List include:

Australia

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Mauritius

Morocco

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is an update to the list announced on March 8.

The DCT has also clarified that the Green List also only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.

Current quarantine requirements

You need to self-quarantine if you have travelled from countries that are not listed above, at home, or in a hotel for 10 days. According to an update in January, visitors and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi need to get a PCR test result on day 4 and day 8 of your stay in the emirate, counting the date of arrival as day one.

On your Alhosn app, if you received the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national vaccination programme, the letter ‘E’ will show after you take a PCR test, 28 days after your second dose of the vaccine. If you received the vaccine as a COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer, your Alhosn app will show a golden star after you have completed all your trial-related doses and medical checks, and have taken a PCR test. As long as this symbol appears on your app, you will qualify for the testing exemptions.