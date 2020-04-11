People stranded in Dubai who have left to return to their home countries have received a special sticker on their passport. Image Credit: GDRFA Dubai

Dubai: People stranded in Dubai who have left to return to their home countries have received a special sticker on their passport.

Immigration officials at Dubai Airport placed stickers with the message, ‘Goodbye... We’ll meet soon’ on the passports of people stranded due to coronavirus flight suspensions.

The initiative by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), is part of their solidarity with the UAE’s effort to provide support to stranded people in the country.

Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, said that the initiative was a message of hope for the passengers.

GDRFA goodbye sticker for stranded passengers Image Credit: GDRFA Dubai

“The sticker will be last thing they see when they leave the country. They will always be more than welcome in the UAE. The orders issued by the UAE Cabinet in waiving their fines in these exceptional times is part of the UAE humanitarian policy and supporting people across the work in difficult times,” said Al Marri.

He added that GDRFA-Dubai was keen to ease procedures for all visitors and residents to complete their travel procedures and return to their homelands.

“Residents who are still in the country will always be supported by the UAE and will be exempted from fines as per directives from the Cabinet,” he added.

Earlier the UAE announced that temporary flights would evacuate residents and visitors who wish to leave the UAE and return to their country, and that all precautions will be applied.