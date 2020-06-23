Zabeel House Jumeirah, The Greens Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Families in distress in the wake of the pandemic are being offered a free week’s stay at the community hotel Zabeel House by Jumeriah, The Greens, to help them get things sorted as they deal with their challenges.

Luke James, general manager of the hotel, located on the Creek in Bur Dubai, said, “Since we’ve reopened and welcomed back our regular guests, we’ve heard of several people going through quite a tough time given all the challenges of the last few months – we’re all one community and it’s only natural to help each other.”

Luke James Image Credit: Supplied

He said the initiative is aimed at families who are struggling to make ends meet. “Maybe, the main bread winner has lost their job or taken on a big salary cut – there are so many challenges people are facing. We’re offering eight families in this position the chance to stay with us for free for a week,” he said, adding, “The only charge would be the mandatory Dh15 tourism charge per night for each room and through this, we’re hoping to alleviate some of the immediate concerns they may be facing.”