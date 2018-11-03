Ras Al Khaimah: An 14-year-old Arab boy drowned in Al Dahan area in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday afternoon while a 12-year-old Asian boy was rescued, police said on Saturday.

Major Tareq Al Sharhan, head of the ambulance and rescue department, said the department received a call on Friday at 4pm from people who witnessed the incident asking for help.

A rescue team reached the site and rescued one of the victims, while the second boy, identified as Saleh Ali Saleh, was pulled by people on the beach.

By the time Saleh was found, he was already dead, Major Al Sharhan said.

The Asian boy was seen battling the strong sea currents and was pulled out of the water by rescued team in time. He was given first aid at the scene before being moved to hospital.

The duo were swimming in a prohibited area. Police said that the victim was drawn in by strong currents.

The victim’s body was moved to the hospital morgue and handed over to his family for burial.

The incident file was transferred to the competent authorities to complete the legal proceedings.

Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, has asked the public to avoid dangerous offshore areas.

He also caution people who go swimming to observe safety rules as well as urged parents to watch over their children more closely and never allow them to swim alone or in prohibited areas.