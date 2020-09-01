Abu Dhabi: Are you ready for the mega draw? Get set to buy your Big Ticket raffle ticket as the October winner will take home a cool Dh12 million.
Organisers of the mega draw are running a promotion starting from Tuesday. The month-long promotion will culminate with the final draw to be held on October 3, when the lucky winner will be picked. The promotion started on Tuesday and will run until end of the month.
Apart from the jackpot, there are six additional cash prizes to be won. The second prize is Dh100,000, the third for Dh90,000, the fourth for Dh80,000, the fifth for Dh70,000, the sixth for Dh60,000 and seventh for Dh50,000. Some luxury cars are also up for grabs. The ticket, priced Dh500, can be purchased from the official website or through Big Ticket stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airport arrivals hall counter and Al Alain International Airport.
Organisers are offering a third ticket free to all those who buy two tickets.
Owing to the pandemic, the draw will continue to be live streamed on the official Facebook and YouTube pages.
So what are you waiting for?
Make a note of these dates once again. The promotion runs from September 1-30. The draw date is on October 3.