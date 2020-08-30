1 of 5
Cadillac has announced the launch of its CT4-V and CT5-V models across dealer showrooms in the Middle East. The first ever V variants of the CT4 and the CT5 offer performance and design enhancements characteristic of these sporty trims.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V are available in RWD and share all the standard V-Series performance technologies, including the brand’s Magnetic Ride Control 4.
Unique instrument clusters and V-Mode steering wheel controls are among the differentiators in the cabin for the V models.
Both of the V models feature a 10-speed automatic transmission and Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist. The CT4-V gets a limited-slip rear differential, while the CT5-V gets an electronic limited slip differential.
The CT5-V is powered by Cadillac’s high-output 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 engine, which puts out 360 horsepower. Meanwhile, the CT4-V gets Cadillac’s 325-horsepower 2.7-litre turbocharged engine and an optimal 50:50 weight distribution which should result in great handling dynamics.
