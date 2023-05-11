1. The truth behind drinking hot water explained
Hot water as part of the diet has immense value in China, Japan and India.
2. How I exploit my credit cards and make the most of them
A personal account of how credit cards turn a cost-effective tool to manage expenses.
3. Kuwait suspends all work and entry visas for Filipinos
The move blamed on Manila’s non-compliance with labour agreement earlier reached between two countries.
4. Watch: Killer whales spotted near Abu Dhabi coast
Environment Agency Abu Dhabi urged residents to steer clear of the marine creatures.
5. Eid Al Adha 2023: 9 countries that offer visa-on-arrival to UAE residents
Here are the most popular destinations to book your last-minute Eid trip.