UAE residents are in for a long weekend next month with Eid Al Adha holidays coming up. While the final dates require official confirmation, it is expected that Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday, June 27. This would mean that Eid Al Adha would fall on June 28. Together, these days off would give most residents a long weekend off.
If you plan a holiday by taking time off on Monday and Friday, you could potentially enjoy just over a week off, assuming you have a Saturday and Sunday weekend and considering that Tuesday is likely to be Arafat Day. This extended break is perfect for a quick getaway to one of the visa-on-arrival destinations. Keep in mind that the given information is just an indication and may vary depending on your nationality. Kindly check with your travel agent based on your nationality before confirming your travel plans.
Jordan: This country is globally known for its archaeological treasures and heritage sites. You could visit UNESCO-heritage gem Petra or head to the Dead Sea. The food and culture spots are also some of the best in the region. If booking through a travel agent for a minimum of two nights, visitors are eligible for a visa on arrival.
Kazakhstan: The pictures from Kazakhstan are other-worldly and showcase its amazing landscapes with high mountains, lakes and beautiful green valleys. It has also been rated among the safest countries in the world to travel to. The country offers tasty food, cultural destinations and more.
Maldives: Azure waters, diving and snorkelling, surrounded by the sea - Maldives is a great destination for Eid with many resorts running special deals as well.
Mauritius: Similar to Maldives in its vibe, this country also offers a diverse culinary scene. There are many activities to try as well.
Seychelles: Yet another beach getaway, there are now new routes from the UAE to this gorgeous destination. Explore the islands, go diving or enjoy the restaurant scene there.
Bali, Indonesia: For a budget-friendly trip head to Bali for its beautiful rice plantations, culture, temples and shopping.
Kyrgyzstan: Mountains, yurts, pastures and more await travellers here. Enjoy authentic nomadic cultures and cuisine with a home stay in Kyrgyztan.
Baku in Azerbaijan is the right blend of city life and history. The city looks remarkably similar to Dubai with its beachfront sprawling mansions. But that’s also where the similarity ends. The historical city is the perfect marriage of old culture and modern architecture, making it an absolute delight to stroll through its alleyways.
Tbilisi in Georgia is a popular weekend destination from the UAE owing to low costs of travel and a complete change of scenery. Scale the Caucasian mountains, visit the Black-Sea coast or explore the alleys all over the city. There are also plenty of affordable and delicious local food to be sampled.
