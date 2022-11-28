Guadalajara: The power of languages in bridging cultures, especially the presence of Arabic vocabulary in the Spanish language, was explored as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at the 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) in Mexico.

Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union, stressed that Arabic words in the Spanish language does not only reflect the era of Arabs in Andalusia over the course of 800 years but also reveals the size of the cultural commonalities that bring together Arabs with Spanish speakers, especially Mexicans. He said: “Just hearing Mexican people speaking in words of Arabic origin, I feel connected to them.”

Al Amimi’s comments were made during a panel discussion moderated by Jorge Alberto Pére speaking alongside Moisés Garduño García on the history and development of Arabic lexicons and the influence of the Arabic language on the Spanish language.

4,000 Arabic-origin words

Al Amimi noted in the session that he discovered that Mexican people have a lot of similarities with their Arab counterparts during a Sharjah delegation visit to the South American country. He pointed out that the Spanish vocabulary has around 4,000 words that have Arabic origins. He pointed out that this large number clearly indicates the impact of the Arabic language in various forms, including phonemic, citing even the appearance of the letter ‘Kha’ in the Spanish language. On a lexical level, it appears that words were transferred orally, and in addition to the morphological effect and the influence based on humankind’s invention of words, similarities could be found between the two languages to denote a sound or movement like ‘knock’.

Moises Gardino Garcia discussed the emphasis and pronunciation of the Arabic aspects in Spanish, stressing that it reveals the strength of the historical relationship between the two cultures; but also reveals many stigmas, including the inaccurate representation of Arabs by using unreal clichés by some media.

Garcia pointed out that Mexicans need live communication with the Arab world, citing Sharjah’s participation at FIL as a great opportunity. He stressed that communication and knowledge exchange with Arab intellectuals and authors would bridge the gap in the knowledge of Arab culture and its current realities.

On access to learning the Arabic language in Mexico, he pointed out that there are few opportunities, stressing the need for more support and attention to build bridges with the Arab world. He pointed out that the diversity of Arabic dialects poses obstacles for non-Arabic speakers, and expanding on this he said: “The difference between dialects led to the development of the Arabic language we have today, this was compounded by globalisation and the inclusion of foreign vocabulary into the language.”

In his opinion, the matter requires the launch of a study to show the power of lexicons, and in overcoming all of these stigmas and challenges as well as their impact on the Arabic language as a whole.

Beauty of poetry

Also at FIL, Emirati poets Khulood Al Mualla and Abdullah Alhadiya, accompanied by Mexican author Diego Gomez, participated in ‘The Voice of the World’ poetry recitation session held on Sunday.

Poets demonstrated their talent during the recitation Image Credit: Supplied

The Sharjah pavilion, a dedicated space for the Guests of Honour in Mexico, was packed with an audience experiencing Arabic poetry and its beauty through instant translation that highlighted the unique topics. The session asserted that poetry is a medium that brings all together despite language barriers.

The session, moderated by author Laura Di Pietro, began with a comment by Emirati poet Khulood Al Mualla, saying that “today, the lifelong dream of mine to visit Mexico became a reality. It is a country that welcomes you with open arms; I can’t express how happy I am to present my poems during this visit”.

She proceeded to take the audience on a poetic journey through her poems ‘Harwala’ and ‘Shurood’, which evolve around contemplation, stillness and mysticism.

Poet Abdullah Alhadiya introduced the audience to his poems about the heritage and mythological aspects of Arabic culture. His poems were packed with connotations rooted in the history of the Arab region.

Mexican author Diego Gomez recited several poems by renowned classical Latin poets to introduce visitors to the themes carried by poets from Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Spotlight on refugee crisis

The Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators turned the spotlight on the refugee crisis with a silent play organised as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at FIL.

The puppet show ‘Above Earth under the Sky’, held at Teatro Vivian Blumenthal in the Mexican city of culture, attracted theatre lovers and global audiences at the fair with a narrative on the realities of the refugee children.

The show’s cast included members of Sharjah Youth and Sharjah Capability Development (Tatweer) Image Credit: Supplied

Held in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, and head of the Sharjah delegation; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and heads of Sharjah and Mexico cultural institutions, the show depicts the stories of children uprooted from their communities, the disruptions in their normal day-to-day living, and the helping hands that provide support to them.

The show’s cast included members of Sharjah Youth and Sharjah Capability Development (Tatweer) including Abdullah Muhammad Saleh, Omar Younis Al Zarooni, Muhammad Omran Abbas, Mansour Ahmad Al Zaabi, Saif Muhammad Al Hammadi, Abdullah Juma Ahmad, Muhammad Hassan Al Ali, Adnan Muhammad Muharrami and Majed Juma Ahmed.