Guadalajara: Draped in the colours of the UAE national flag, and in a festive atmosphere that merged history and tradition to bring alive the cultural legacy of the nation, hundreds of visitors including authors and writers from around the world flocked to Sharjah’s Guest of Honour pavilion at the 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) in Mexico on the opening day.
The immersive cultural experience including live music and traditional performances offering insights into the UAE’s literature, music, heritage, and art, and drew large crowds of visitors to the Sharjah pavilion, which showcases the experience and expertise of several cultural entities in the emirate. The celebration of Sharjah’s cultural project at the largest book fair in Latin America also introduced visitors to the legacy and the ongoing achievements of the creative movement in the UAE and the wider Arab region.
Sharjah’s Guest of Honour pavilion, located at the main entrance of the book fair, served as a unique gateway to the cultural experience and shared human values that bind Arab and Latin cultures. The heritage shows, music performances and panel discussions hosted at the pavilion attracted a massive turnout of Mexican and global visitors who were spellbound by the captivating showcase of cultural diversity from the UAE.
The emirate’s pavilion also attracted a host of diplomats, cultural personalities, representatives of cultural entities and librarians as well as key publishers from across Latin America. The pavilion convened more than 20 cultural entities from Sharjah, offering invaluable opportunities for communication and collaboration with other Mexican and international entities.
At the Sharjah pavilion, possibilities of hosting joint events with World Book Capitals and knowledge cities were discussed including broadening the scope of cooperation with cultural entities like libraries, writers unions and associations, cultural institutions and centres from countries around the world.
Connecting people
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “The massive turnout of visitors and their interest in Emirati culture at the Guadalajara International Book Fair is a manifestation of the wise vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness has always believed that culture and the written word reveal the universal ethics and values that connect peoples, which are far greater and more powerful than what differentiates humanity.
"This interconnectedness is the key to building sustainable close relationships between world countries, and we are proud to see the large footfall of the Mexican audience as they celebrate Sharjah and the Emirati and Arab cultures it is representing.”
The SBA Chairman added: “Our Emirati and Arab cultures are enriched with significant milestones that symbolise our contribution to human civilisation and culture. Sharjah’s leading efforts at the international level consolidates the uniqueness of our culture, and further reinforces its powerful presence and influence on different nations in diverse areas including literature, music and art. Sharjah’s crowning as the first Arab Guest of Honour at the Guadalajara International Book Fair is a message to every Emirati individual and organisation on the enduring belief in the power of the written word and its impact on bolstering our position on the global cultural map.”