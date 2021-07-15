Dubai officials hail community volunteers’ service during the peak of the pandemic

Officials from various departments and senior members of AKCAF Volunteers Group at the felicitation ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: AKCAF [All Kerala College Alumni Forum] Volunteer Group — a registered volunteering group under the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai, consisting of alumni members from various colleges in Kerala, India — has honoured COVID-19 frontline warriors in Dubai.

As many as 250 AKCAF volunteers received the honours in recognition of their efforts to counter the spread of the pandemic, a press release said.

Officials from key government departments hailed the service rendered by volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Supplied

Since last march, when COVID-19 hit the UAE, AKCAF volunteers have been active in various volunteering services to help the society. The volunteering activities in the UAE included services for senior citizens, COVID-19 testing centre coordination, isolation services, vaccination centre coordination, supply of food kit, COVID-19 awareness campaign/survey among labourers, tele consultation by doctors, counselling support, providing free flight tickets, repatriation of pregnant ladies and critically-ill patients and providing 24x7 call centre support.

The group also sent home life-saving medical equipment through Care For Kerala initiative by NORKA Roots.

Along with the AKCAF volunteers, other associations and media personalities who worked together during the pandemic were also honoured. Those associations who received mementos were KMCC, MSS, NORKA Roots, ICF Markaz, Anbodu UAE, Orma, INCAS and Indian Association Sharjah.

Officials thank volunteers

Dignitaries from various government departments attended the honouring ceremony.

Dr Omer Al Muthanna, Community Development Authority (CDA Dubai) CEO, expressed his gratitude to the AKCAF Volunteer group for the activities undertaken by the group during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “The diligent actions and harmonised efforts of the federal and local governments have been instrumental in bringing global recognition of the UAE as one of the best-prepared countries in the world in dealing with the pandemic.”

Volunteers from several community groups and media were also honoured at the ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

Saleh Al Hashimi, Dubai Health Authority CEO, thanked AKCAF Volunteer Group and said: “We thank AKCAF Volunteer group for helping DHA in fighting this war against an unforeseen enemy and bit by bit we are winning these battle.”

Uttam Chand, Consul (Visa and Community Affairs) at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, stated that it was because of volunteer groups like AKCAF that humanity has been able to confront the ravaging virus.

Captain Mohammed Sabeel Mohammed, Lieutenant Fahad Mohammed D Alblooshi Mohammed Mohsen Ali, and Marwan Khalil Ibrahim Al Balooshi from Dubai Police, Tamima Mohammed Al Naiser, director of Events and Social Projects, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and Ahmed Al Zaabi, CDA official, were also present.

Paul T. Joseph, senior AKCAF volunteer, who presided over the meeting, thanked various government departments for their role in curbing the spread of the pandemic and pledged the support of the AKCAF Volunteer Group in all future endeavours of the government.