Abu Dhabi: Not all disputes need to be dragged to court for swift justice. In Abu Dhabi, the public can settle commercial, property, and other civil disputes online.

The Ministry of Justice has launched an “Electronic Mediation” platform to resolve disputes through mediation, allowing users to create a virtual space for negotiation and amicable settlement.

The parties can propose settlement terms and exchange documents remotely, under the supervision of a mediator. If an agreement is reached, it is documented for potential implementation. The platform supports procedures in both Arabic and English. It aims to deliver swift justice, enhance client satisfaction, and improve service quality.

The initiative promotes alternative dispute resolution methods, reduces the burden on courts, and involves private mediators.

How it works

In a demonstration video, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department explained how the platform allows users to settle disputes amicably before going to court. Users can create a virtual negotiation space through the smart platform. Once the dispute file is updated, users receive a notification with the session date through their registered phone number. A link to access the platform is sent to the user’s email, and upon clicking it, the user receives an OTP to complete the procedures.

Facilities

The platform includes features for registering, renewing, and striking off mediators, as well as facilitating non-judicial and judicial mediation, mediator sessions, payment of mediation fees, and preparation of final mediation reports. Non-judicial mediation procedures include submitting a request through the Ministry’s website, having it reviewed by a supervising judge, determining costs, and referring the request to a mediator to begin the process. After mediation sessions, the mediator prepares a report for review by the judge, who approves the agreement and sets the mediator’s final fees.