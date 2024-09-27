UAE President meets with former US President Donald Trump
Florida: On Thursday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with former US President Donald Trump as part of his official visit to the United States.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that relations between the UAE and US have flourished for over 50 years thanks to their partnership based on a shared vision of progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for Mr Trump's efforts in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.