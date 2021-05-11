The Musaffah Toll Gate in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: All residents and tourists are welcome in Abu Dhabi over the Eid break, but they must present a negative COVID-19 test result at the land borders to enter the emirate.

Authorities have also urged travellers to abide by all COVID-19 regulations, which include adhering to follow up testing regulations if one continues to stay in the emirate. The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has therefore issued a reminder about the rules ahead of the Eid break.

For tourists

Vaccinated tourists arriving from a country within the latest green list: Present a negative PCR test result with 48-hour validity at the border, then undergo one more PCR test on Day 6. The day of entry counts as Day 1.

Unvaccinated tourists arriving from a country within the latest green list: Present a negative PCR test result with 48-hour validity at the border, then undergo one more PCR test on Day 6 and a follow-up PCR test on Day 12. The day of entry counts as Day 1.

The entry regulations for Abu Dhabi, at a glance. Image Credit: Supplied

All tourists arriving from a country not on the latest green list: Present a negative PCR test result with 48-hour validity at the border, then quarantine in Abu Dhabi if they have been in Abu Dhabi for less than 10 days when entering the emirate. Undergo a PCR test on Day 8, with the day of entry into Abu Dhabi counting as Day 1. A negative PCR test result marks the end of the mandatory quarantine period.

Also, if the tourist has already spent four days in the UAE after arriving from a country not on the green list, the tourist must spend only six days under quarantine in Abu Dhabi. A specified date will also be assigned for follow-up PCR testing before the end of the quarantine period.

For UAE residents

Vaccinated residents: Present a negative PCR test result with seven-day validity at the border.