Dubai: COVID-19 vaccination centres across the city, operated by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will take a break during Eid Al Fitr public holidays, the DHA has tweeted.
Authorities have announced public and private sector workers would enjoy an Eid Al Fitr public holiday from Ramadan 29 (May 11) to Shawwal 3 (May 15).
COVID-19 testing centres at Al Badaa Health Centre, Al Khawaneej Health Centre and the Dubai Municipality Health Centre will operate as usual while hospitals and health centres run by DHA will continue to operate round the clock.
3-day break
DHA has announced the vaccination centres at One Central, Al Barsha Hall, and Dialysis Centre in Al Twar, will be closed for three days from May 12 (Wednesday) until May 14 (Friday). They will reopen on Sunday (May 16) and operating hours will be from 8am-7.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 4pm-8pm on Friday and Saturday.
Al Barsha Health Centre and Nadd Al Hamad Health Centre are also shut on May 12-14.
5-day break
Meanwhile, Zabeel Health Centre, Al Mizhar Health Centre, Al Mankhool Health Centre, Al Safa Health Centre and Al Twar Health Centre will be closed from May 11-15 and will resume operation on May 16 (Sunday). They are open from 8am-8pm Sunday to Thursday after the Eid break.