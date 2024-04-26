Indonesia: Teenage Indonesian off-spinner Rohmalia Rohmalia created a new record on Thursday when she claimed seven wickets for no runs, the best figures recorded in all Twenty20 international cricket.

Making her debut, the 17-year-old’s breakout performance is the best in all T20Is — men’s and women’s.

In the fifth T20I of a bilateral series against Mongolia in Bali, she bowled 20 deliveries, all dot balls, and dismissed seven batters for ducks to achieve the record figures.

Third bowler to take seven wickets

Set a target of 152, Mongolia crumbled to 24 all out with no batter reaching double figures. Extras accounted for 10 of Mongolia’s runs.

Rohmalia is the third bowler to take seven wickets in a women’s T20I after Argentina’s Alison Stocks (7 for 3) and Netherlands’ Frederique Overdijk (7 for 3).