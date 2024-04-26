The illustrious Mina Al Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, became the epicentre of recognition and celebration as the Westford Awards Ceremony, 2nd Edition unfolded in grandeur. Honouring outstanding achievements across diverse sectors, the event was a testimony to the spirit of excellence and innovation driving businesses and leaders forward.

Hosted by Maz Hakim, Virgin Radio RJ, the ceremony was inaugurated by the welcoming words of Hanil Haridas, Co-founder and CEO of Westford University College, and was followed by the distribution of Awards in 5 distinct categories as below:

In the domain of Business Excellence, leaders emerged triumphant across various sectors, from fintech to aviation. The winners include industry titans such as Al Ansari Exchange, Alshaya Group, Aramex, AstraTech, Expo City, Ezra Couture, flydubai, Hapag-Loyd, Huda Beauty, Insurancemarket.ae, Khansaheb, Kitopi, LA Perle by Dragone, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Me Dubai by Melia, Medcare, Motivate Media Group, National Transportation Solutions Company, Prime Group, Radisson Hotels, Rakbank, Royal Jet, Zurich Middle East, and Zulekha Hospitals.

In the Business Impact category, which honors companies that have transformed communities and industries, the winners left a lasting impression in the realms of social responsibility, innovation, and sustainability. BEEAH Group, CAFU, Choithrams, Delhi Private School, Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, Gems Legacy School, MASDAR, Meritto, Saudi Amad for Airport Services and Transport Support, Thaely, the Kanoo Group stood and Zeeloop by Smartblock Beverages FZ LLC stood tall as champions of change.

In the sphere of Social Impact, champions emerged, embodying compassion, advocacy, and cultural enrichment. The British Council's commitment to English language education, Friends of Cancer Patients' advocacy for health and lifestyle, and IACAD, Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Cultures of cultural heritage stood as testaments to the power of social consciousness. The humanitarian efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent resonated deeply, reflecting a commitment to global welfare.

The category of Service Excellence shone brightly, with individuals making a profound impact through their dedication and commitment. Individuals who went above and beyond, embodying the essence of service and dedication are:

 Alok Kumar - CO- founder and CEO of Zywa

 Jennifer Sault - Founder and Managing Director of Thrift for Good

 Josie Conlu - Co-Lead, Tatak Pinoy

 Leisa Grace Wilson - Editorial Director Teach Middle East Magazine

 Mania El Baba - Founder and CEO - Spec Brite Group

 Nayla Al Khaja - Executive Producer/ Director, Nayla Al Khaja Films

 Sujith Koshy Varghese - TEDx speaker, Personal trainer, and Emerging Rapper

 Syed Moosa Raza - Global Partnership Advisor – Private Office of HH. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi

In the Leadership Impact category, visionary leaders rose to prominence, guiding both industries and communities towards a promising future. The remarkable contributions of these leaders have illuminated the path forward, inspiring progress and innovation in the business landscape.

 Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech, CEO of Botim

 Ahlam Bolooki, CEO, the Emirates Literature Foundation

 Asha Alexander, Principal, Gems Legacy School

 Ezzeddine Jradi, Chief Transformation Officer, Emicool LLC

 Naveen Goyal, Founder and CEO, Meritto

 Ishwar Chugani, CEO and Managing Director, Giordano Middle East

 Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal, Founder, Chapter 3 LLC

 Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, PJSC

 Mishal Kanoo, Chairman, The Kanoo Group

 Saeed Al Mansouri, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

 Zeina Khoury, CEO, Zed Capital Real Estate

 Roberto Croci, Director, Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Additionally, the event unveiled the Best Brand Awards, reflecting the survey responses of over a thousand students from Westford University College. The recognized brands, including Almarai, Centrepoint, Etisalat, Lulu Group, ADNOC, Noon, Emirates, Talabat, Mai Dubai and Majid Al Futtaim, were celebrated for their resonance and impact among the student community.

The ceremony culminated with the awarding of trophies and certificates of appreciation to all recipients, symbolising their outstanding efforts and achievements. The event was attended by Westford Education Group partners as well as distinguished academic dignitaries from Cardiff Metropolitan University and UCAM, Murcia, Spain, Canterbury Christ Church University, University of Gloucestershire, Abertay University, Liverpool John Moores University, and the Scottish Qualifications Authority, emphasising the importance of academic-industry collaboration in fostering excellence.

During the vote of thanks, Zawahir Siddique, Dean of Westford University, inspired the audience to adopt a mindset of "Why Not," encouraging them to embrace challenges and pursue opportunities with courage and determination.