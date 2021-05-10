The Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic, located at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Residents who have availed of free mammogram screenings during the UAE-wide breast cancer awareness campaign in 2019 by Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), are advised to get themselves tested again at the Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic, located at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah.

FoCP said on Monday that the follow-up tests are mandated under the National Guidelines for Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis, which stipulate that women aged 40-69 years should undergo mammogram screening every two years. “Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic conducts free breast cancer screenings across the seven emirates of the UAE, while raising awareness on the importance of early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, its prevention and risk factors. The clinic has been conducting follow-up tests since January 2021,” FoCP noted.

Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, director general of FoCP and head of the PCR Medical and Awareness Committee, said: “Over the last 11 years the Pink Caravan Ride, which emphasises on early detection of breast cancer through integrated awareness initiatives and screening, has shown very encouraging results. Early detection and risk factor awareness are imperative to saving lives.”

Thankful to continuous care

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Thana, lauded Pink Caravan’s timely follow-ups. She said: “I received a call from a staff to go in for a follow-up test. A scan which tested my breasts accurately and from all sides was employed to ensure that I’m now cancer-free.”

