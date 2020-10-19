1 of 10
BRUNCH & CAKE’ PINK CARROT CAKE: Brunch and Cake have earned their place among Dubai restaurants with really pretty interiors and super instagrammable food. This month, their carrot cake goes pink and all proceeds go to Brest Friends and Al Jalila Foundation. The picture-worthy and seriously addictive dessert is definitely worth trying. Location: Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road. Cost: Dh39 per slice. When: Available daily from 10am to 10pm throughout October.
COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR OFFERS A LIMITED-EDITION DESSERT: Couqley has created a special #Pinktober dessert to spread breast cancer awareness, all proceeds from the dessert will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation to support breast cancer research. Couqley has created a dome-shaped Framboise-speculoos in honour of the occasion. The raspberry-yoghurt mouse on crushed lotus biscuit dessert. All proceeds of the Dh52 dessert will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation. It will be available for dine-in throughout the month of October.
PINK BRUNCH AT MAYA: In partnership with Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘Brest Friends’ program, the Mas Mas Maya Pink Brunch is inviting Dubai residents to experience Mexican cuisine and beverages on Friday, October 23. Share sizzling fajitas, tacos, lobster, steak and more. To get you moving, there will also be a live DJ spinning the latest hits. Dh50 per paying adult will be donated to Al Jalila ‘Brest Friends’ program. Location: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. Cost: Dh350 including soft beverages, Dh450 including a selection of house beverages. When: Friday, October 23 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm
PALM SUGAR BRUNCH PINK BRUNCH: Located at one of the most Instagrammable poolside venues on the Palm. Brunchers can choose from a mix of live food stations, including gourmet bites, tacos, and sliders, as well as an impressive selection of fuel inspired, yet indulgent treats. For every brunch purchased on Friday, October 23, the hotel will donate Dh50 to the #pinktober campaign in partnership with Al Jalila foundation’s ‘Brest Friends’ program which provides essential support to patients and survivors. Location: Palm Jumeirah, W Dubai – The Palm. Cost: Dh345 for in-house guests, Dh395 for regular guests When: Friday, October 23 from 1pm to 5pm
BREAST CANCER YOGA AND HEALTH EDUCATION CLASS: As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, DIFC and wellness studio, Inspire, are joining forces to host breast health education and curated yoga classes to empower women to take control of their health by educating them about their body and steps to take to help reduce breast cancer risk on Wednesday, October 28 at 5pm, in outdoor area Zone B of Gate Avenue, DIFC. Joining the program will be certified family physician and functional medicine practitioner, Dr. Basmah Al Rowaily to talk about common household carcinogens and Tina Choueiri Chagoury, a licensed clinical dietician, health behaviour educator and, a breast cancer survivor herself, will be sharing her personal journey - from diagnosis to recovery. Location: Outdoor area, Zone B in Gate Avenue. Cost: Free with registration. When: Wednesday, October 28 at 5pm
ALOFT CITY CENTER DEIRA WELLNESS DAY: Celebrations for Pinktober include a special Wellness Day on Friday, October 23. Highlights will include hatha yoga sessions for adults and kids. For those unable to attend the Wellness Day in person, the sessions will be streamed online via Zoom. All proceeds will be donated to the Al Jalila #pinktober campaign to help increase awareness around the importance of early detection of breast cancer, furthering patient support with medical treatment and investing in local breast cancer research. Location: Aloft City Center Deira. Cost: Dh50 per person. When: Adult hatha yoga session from 8:30 to 9:30 and 10am to 11am and Kids hatha yoga session timing from 11.20am to 12pm
PINK BRUNCH AT TORO TORO: Toro Toro is hosting a special Pink Brunch in support of Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘Brest Friends’ program. The one-off brunch will aid in raising funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So come down and show your support while indulging in South American favourites and insta-worthy pink beverages. Dh50 per paying adult will be donated to Al Jalila ‘Brest Friends’ program. Location: Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina. Cost: Dh350 including soft beverages, Dh450 including a selection of house beverages. When: Friday, October 23 from 1pm to 4pm.
Image Credit: Supplied picture
SPECIAL SET MENU DINNER AT INDEGO BY VINEET: On Saturday, October 24 Indego by Vineet will be supporting Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘Brest Friends’ program by donating proceeds from their special set menu dinner. Head down and indulge in a selection of Chef Vineet’s all-time culinary favourites all for the good of the cause. Dh50 per paying adult will be donated to Al Jalila ‘Brest Friends’ program. Location: Grosvenor House Dubai. Cost: Dh415 for the special tasting menu, Dh595 including a selection of house beverages. When: Saturday, October 24 from 7:pm to 12am
PINKTOBER ACAI BERRY CONES: The acai berry is known to have multiple health benefits and is commonly recognized as a superfruit. In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month, all proceeds from açaí cones sold at The Dubai Mall outlet until October 22 will be donated to the Pink Caravan Charity, so grab yourself an açaí cone in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Cost: Dh14 per cone. When: Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 1am
PINK AFTERNOON TEA AT LA FARINE: Enjoy pink treats at this special Breast Cancer Awareness themed afternoon tea at La Farine at the JW Marriot Marquis. The afternoon tea starts with a tea Sommelier, followed by warn sandwiches and decorated pastries and cakes. Location: JW Marriot Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai. Cost: Dh195 per couple. When: Available daily throughout October from 1pm to 6pm
