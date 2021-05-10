Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has launched the Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award to recognise “the phenomenal contribution of nurses to the health care delivery system across the world.”
Nurses from across the world can apply for the award by submitting nomination of their work or by others with citation on a dedicated website.
The initiative will soon start receiving applications shortly region-wise, namely Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, USA, Canada, South America and Australia. Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award will follow a stringent multi-round review process to be managed by a third-party external agency and an independent jury consisting of well-known international figures.
$250,000 first prize
After the initial review based on the set criteria, shortlisted nominations will undergo a voting process. Subsequently 10 finalists would be selected for the award ceremony, interview, and interactions with the jury. The final Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award winner will be announced on May 12, 2022 during the International Nurses Day next year. Apart from the first prize of $250,000, the nine other finalists will also be presented with monetary prizes.
Healthcare guardians
Dr. Azad Moopen, founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Nurses form the backbone of health care and play the most critical role in patient care, aiding recovery through professional and personal care. Through Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, we aim to bring their sacrifices and commitment to light and celebrate them globally.